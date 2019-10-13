Alleged Cheektowaga murderer found in Mexico

(WIVB)– U.S. Attorney’s office said Saturday that Yuriy Bruks, the Cheektowaga man who was accused of killing his wife in August, was taken into custody in Mexico.

Bruks was questioned by Cheektowaga Police hours after his wife, 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks, was found dead at their home on Raymond Ave .

Bruks was released by police after asking for a lawyer and refusing to answer any more questions, and has been on the run ever since.

Bruks is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

A joint press conference will be held by the U.S. Attorney’s office Monday October 14.



