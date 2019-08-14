Allen, Bills Offense Finding Rhythm

Josh Allen and the Bills offense looked very crisp during 11 on 11 at the end of practice against the Panthers 1st team defense. Allen went 11-13 passing including a great completion where he looked off the safety and fired a strike to John Brown deep down the field.



Allen also hooked up with Cole Beasley on several quick timing routes. The Bills new receiver says the offense is starting to click.



“I never thought we were far off from the beginning, and caught on pretty quick,” said Beasley. “I have some option routes and right out of my break it’s there. Whenever you have a quarterback who can do that you have a lot of opportunities after the catch and I told him that today. I was awesome to see that today from him.”

“It was good rhythm,” added Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. “I think Daboll and Josh together were feeling out the defense. A little slower start at the beginning but once we got into that rhythm we started really clicking and hitting our spots with the runs and passes off it, is really clicking and drawing off of that.”

The Panthers secondary spent the last two days facing Josh Allen, and say he’s a much different player from one year ago.

“He was making a few checks at the line,” said Panthers cornerback James Bradberry. “We saw him last year in the preseason and he was usually throwing deep balls, over routes, and nine balls but today he was making a lot of checks at the line so I feel like there’s some growth there.”

“He has better control of the offense now,” said Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell. “More command of it and changing plays at the line of scrimmage, and getting his offense in the best position possible. I think he’s showing a lot of maturity.

In regards to the guys up front- Ty Nseke was dressed but did take any reps during the team portion. The Bills didn’t have any update on his situation after practice. Cody Ford slid outside to right tackle to fill in for Nsekhe, Spence Long was the starting right guard, Jon Feliciano was the first team center, Dion Dawkins and Quinton Spain continue to anchor the left side.