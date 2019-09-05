Allen: “There’s a lot to prove”

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since his arrival, head coach Sean McDermott has preached each player being 1-11th. If everyone does their job, good things can happen on the field on Sundays.

After rebuilding their offense in the offseason and working through their share of injuries throughout the preseason, the Bills know they have a lot to prove in the season opener against the Jets after their offense averaged a mere 16 points per game — the third worst mark in the league a season ago.

“The guys we have on this team, we’re very hungry. We’re not going to talk a lot,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “We’re not going to be in the media a lot. We want to focus in and play the best football we can and win as many football games as we can.”

“Just the classic Bills, hard-nosed, blue-collar guy,” added guard Jon Feliciano. “We have a lot of guys that want to come in and go to work and I believe that will be our identity. Just give it our all, every play and play all four quarters.”

“I think we need to establish the line of scrimmage in the game and I think again, developing an identity is probably the better way my mind I would say just this is who we are, this is what we are going to be about, this is how we are going to adjust and this is how we are going to handle adversity,” McDermott said.

And, in Week 1, facing a Gregg Williams led defense, the Bills will face their share of challenging moments.

“Odds are, they’re going to come out and we’re going to see something that we haven’t seen from them. Like I said we’ll have to make adjustments in the game. As long as we’re sticking to the base rules, I know what our answers are,” Allen explained.

“I think we’ll be okay in that aspect but we have to be consistent with that and take care of the football. And, that’s something Gregg is known for, is taking away the football with his defenses. No easy task playing against a defense coached by him. We’re trying to prepare as much as we can.”