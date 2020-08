BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Allentown Association is trying to keep kids moving this summer.

They partnered with Victory Sports and the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Project Play and gave many backpacks filled with sports equipment away on Saturday.

Organizers said the drive-through event was important to make sure families are staying active at a time where so many things are canceled or off-limits.

The group gave away 200 play packs.