Allentown coffee shop hosting fundraiser for City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The Intersection Cafe in Allentown was one of the few businesses that opened up on Christmas Day. The cafe is a cat and dog spot, but humans are welcome as well.

“We have a cat bed in the window, we have dog treats, we have bowls of water and animals and coffee make everyone’s day better,” said Dianne Britain co-owner.

The owner says, they’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to help the animals, at the City of Buffalo’s Animal Shelter.

To participate in the fundraiser, you have to color a picture of one of the cafe’s regulars. The pictures, then goes on the wall and the staff at the coffee shop will vote on which one is the best.

“So, we charge two dollars for it, you get to come in and color it. And we have all the supplies for it for two dollars and all of the proceeds go to the city of buffalo animal shelter,” she said.

So far, they’ve raised about 100 dollars.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/buffalointersection/