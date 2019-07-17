Allentown residents speak out against new brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A push to put a new craft brewery in Allentown hit a wall.

More than a dozen local residents came to the Common Council’s legislation committee to voice opposition to the brewery.

It would be located in the heart of the Allentown bar scene.

An Allentown resident said adding another business that sells alcohol will have a negative effect on the neighborhood.

“Most of us moved into Allentown because of the nightlife, not in spite of it,” she said. “We are not there to bring the commercial strip down, but there is no longer any balance.”

After hearing from a number of residents, the committee tabled the owner’s request for a special use permit that would allow the brewery to move forward.