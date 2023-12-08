BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County lawmakers unanimously approved next year’s spending plan, the highlight of which includes a property tax cut for the first time in decades.

However, an amendment to extend limits on taxing gasoline and diesel fuel sales ultimately failed.

“Terrible. Really. There’s no more profit in the industry due to such crazy prices,” said Moe Sozo, owner and operator of SOZO Logistics LLC.

Since June of 2022, drivers have been enjoying no sales tax on gas or diesel purchased in Erie County on the first $2.00 per gallon.

That will change come March 2024 as, in a close 6-5 vote, the legislature eliminated the discount, allowing a four percent sales tax to be collected on the full price of a gallon of gas.

That outcome was one that Republican Legislator Jim Malczewski says he didn’t want to see.

“Everything you do costs a lot more,” Malczewski said. “The county has been very fortunate where we have had budget surpluses in the last two or three years specifically, and our caucus looked at that and tried to use the surpluses that we had as a way to leverage on leaving the tax as was.”

The 4 percent increase equates to about a 5-7 cents increase per gallon for drivers who fill up in Erie County.

That increase, trucking operator and owner Moe Ramadan says, might put him on the verge of closing.

“As it is, we’re not able to provide the lifestyle we used to be able to provide. It’s not profitable anymore since they’re looking out for the big fleet owners and the guys who have 20 and 30 trucks,” said Ramadan.

“It made sense to try and provide some additional relief to the residents. However, the county executive didn’t see that fit and he was concerned with the potential holes in the budget, which we just didn’t see with the surpluses that we had,” Malczewski said.

In response to that sentiment, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “While I am disappointed that members of the legislature attempted to reverse an important technical correction regarding the gas tax holiday, in the end, financial wisdom prevailed.”