Amendment to law prevents employers from discriminating based on religious attire, facial hair

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation making it illegal for employers to discriminate against someone based on their religious attire or facial hair.

“As New Yorkers we celebrate our diversity and we champion freedom of religious expression in all places, including the workplace. This law will protect people from discriminatory employment practices based on religious attire or facial hair and makes it crystal clear to anyone who may still have doubts that New York has zero tolerance for bigotry of any kind.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

This new law amends the New York State Human Rights Law, which prohibits employers from treating an employee differently based on their religion.

To be more specific about the new amendment, employers can’t refuse to hire, attain, promote or take discriminatory action against an employee for wearing attire or facial hair in accordance with their religious beliefs.

“In these divisive times, New York must lead in protecting religious expression and eradicating bigotry and intolerance,” Senator John Liu said.