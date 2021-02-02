American Heart Association, NFL roll out free, digital library of exercise videos to help keep kids moving

(WIVB) – Since 2006, the American Heart Association and the NFL have been teaming up to help kids get active through the NFL Play 60 program.

The program encourages kids to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day for their heart health.

This year, the AHA and the NFL have released a new collection of videos featuring past and present members (and mascots!) of 32 NFL teams, showing kids some fun activities to help them get moving.

“Kids can go online and see the people that they’re familiar with getting active,” said Kristy Smorol, communications director for the American Heart Association, said. “We have all different kinds of activities so kids can not only pick their favorite teams, but pick their favorite activities as well”

There’s a “Buffalo Bills Backyard Bootcamp” which features Bills alums Lorenzo Alexander and Naaman Roosevelt, along with Billy the Buffalo, going over some drills you can do at home.

Some of the other videos feature activities like yoga and lunges, Smorol said.

“It’s all about getting kids active,” Smorol said.

The American Heart Association recommends kids get 60 minutes of physical activity per day- for their heart health, but also for healthy brains.

“Studies show kids are more attentive in school when they’re studying,” Smorol said. “It helps not just their body, but their minds, and their whole wellbeing.”

Feb. 3 is NFL Play 60 Kids Day- a live broadcast of activities starting at 1 p.m.

The event will be broadcast from Tampa Bay, where Super Bowl LV will be held this weekend.

“It will be a great way for kids to connect to other kids across the country, and for teachers to show their kids how to get moving,” Smorol said.

You can register for NFL Play 60 Kids Day here.