Amherst Birthday girl, who recently contracted Bell’s Palsy, uses her birthday wish to help people in need

Alanna Bell, who likes to be called Ally, has turned her birthday drive-by party, into a food drive for FeedMore WNY.

Ally recently contracted Bell’s Palsy. It’s a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis and it took her smile away. She says it was a spiritual message from her church that inspired her to host the food drive.

“They were talking about humility and putting others first before yourself, and I have Bell’s Palsy and I’ve had it for a month and a week and I can’t really smile right now, so i’m trying to make other people smile,” said Ally.

Ally’s mom, Dalphne Bell, says the loss of her smile shouldn’t last for much longer.

“Her doctor says it’s temporary,” she said. “She’s a cheerleader she does modeling, so it’s really been a struggle for her and I’m just so proud that she decided to take something that’s negative and turns it into a positive for other people.”

Does the birthday girl want anything else for her birthday, other than food for people in need?

“Probably to get a phone,” Ally said.

“She wants an Iphone 11, more than anything else for her 11th birthday, but we’ll see. I hasn’t happened yet,” said Dalphne Bell.

“Yeah,” Ally said.