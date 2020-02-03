Amherst burglary suspects appear in court, still in custody

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) They’ve been in custody for nine days, and Monday was scheduled to be their felony hearing with a possibility of being released. But three Chilean nationals remain held on $50,000 bail because there is a detainer from another law enforcement agency who wants to press charges.

Itan Jadiel, 36, Christian Rodriguez Gonzalez, 35 and Angelica Rivera Perez,27, all of Chile, South America appeared in Amherst Town Court Monday on felony charges for a string of burglaries two weeks ago in Amherst.

“Executing the search warrant, we recovered two safes, a loaded handgun and some high value items, jewelry, cash, things of that sort,” said Assistant Chief Charles Cohen, Amherst Police Department.

On Saturday, January 25, a resident of Pendleton noticed a suspicious vehicle in her neighborhood and called Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies, they called Amherst Police because it matched the black Chevy Tahoe they had been looking for in some burglaries on streets like Dante Court, Covent Garden Lane and Village Pointe.

“It was good regional police work,” saccording to Chief Cohen. “We’re doing a better job these days in Western New York communicating with our neighbors about crimes in progress and things that are ongoing.”

In Amherst Town Court, a Spanish interpreter was brought in to help the defendants understand why their felony hearing was being waived. They are also wanted for similar crimes on Long Island.

Although no one was hurt or even confronted by them in their homes, Chief Cohen said Amherst Police were relieved to crack this case. “Well, there was some legitimate concern because they were night time burglaries, so you never know. You could be home with your lights off and have your back windows smashed, and there was some legitimate concern in that neighborhood and Amherst at large.”