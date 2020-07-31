Amherst Central Schools may go with two-days in class per student

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) The 40 page plan put out by the Amherst Central School district outlines three different scenarios, and indicates the state federal guidelines in the coming weeks will dictate which plan is the reality in September. One plan keeps students in school five days a week and encourages distancing. If the state suggests they go with a Hybrid plan, half of the students would come Monday, Thursday. The other half would come Tuesday Friday.

“It’s not ideal,” said Brian Bowling, a father of two students in the district.”My wife and I both work from home but with understanding employers that allow for some flexibility and understanding, the situation we should be able to manage but it’ll be difficult, for the kids too.”

Whatever days students are at home, they will be assigned a daily check in time so that teachers and students stay connected.

“It makes us all very tired, five days a week, eight hours a day. Three days a week, we’re less tired but we still sleep well at night,” said Lynne Reid, whose grandson Beauregard is supposed to start Pre-K next month, but it looks like she will watch him for more than just the summer days. “I’m planning to have him home five days a week because I’m worried about a second wave.”

Parents do have that option to lock in at home instruction if they choose.

“I think the school district did a really good job communicating it. I think. I don’t look at it so much as a definitive plan as it is options depending on what the state and health departments dictate.”