Amherst Chamber of Commerce celebrates local businesses

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Amherst Chamber of Commerce honored several businesses Monday night.

Over 400 business and community leaders gathered at Salvatore’s to celebrate award winners during “The Event 2021”.

Chamber of Commerce president A.J. Baynes says that the winners fought tirelessly through the pandemic to stay open, and that they helped to ensure the prosperity of the WNY region.

“We need to celebrate the stories and successes we’ve seen take place in our community the last 18 to 20 months and tonight exemplifies that,” Baynes said.



The winners this year are as follows:

Business of the Year: M&T Bank

Commitment to Excellence: NOCO

Community Revitalization: Viridi Parente, Jon Williams

Family-Owned Business Award: Rodriguez Construction

Hospitality: Osteria 166, Nick and Kendra Pitillo

Woman of Distinction: Anne Constantino, Horizon Corporations