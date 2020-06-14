Amherst church goes into lockdown Sunday due to loud noises

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A “shots fired” call sent police swarming to a church in an Amherst neighborhood on Sunday- but the church said on Facebook that it wasn’t gun shots, although they’re not sure what caused the sounds.

The Well Buffalo says they followed protocols recommended by police to keep them safe in case of a situation like this- and those precautions worked perfectly.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene.

Amherst Police say with these types of calls, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Well Buffalo said that Sunday was their first big gathering in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.