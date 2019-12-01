Amherst fire companies fight early Sunday morning fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office say the Harris Hill fire company along with support from Main-Transit, East Amherst, Bowmansville responded to a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to the home at 8550 Nottingham Terrace at 2:09 a.m.

The fire spread throughout the structure and the roof before crews were able to get the fire under control.

The home was vacant and under construction. No injuries were reported.

The total damage is estimated at $150,000

The cause of the fire is under investigation.