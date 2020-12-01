Amherst: Friends of deceased Amherst man reflect on his life and friendship

Some of Charles Elardo’s closest friends say that he taught them many things, including the love of friendship.

” It’s because of Chuck, that has taught me to say I love you to friends, not just significant others and family. He taught us how to love within friendship and be brothers,” said Scott Hourigan.

They’ve been friends since their middle school years and share lots of memories together. But now, these life-long companions are feeling a sense of loss, with the passing of their friend.

“He’d always kiss you, somewhere around here, and tell you he loves you. If you didn’t say it back he wouldn’t let you go until you said it,” said Tom Lisacchi Friend

Elardo is also known for his willingness to help others. You’d sometimes see him fill shifts at Wine on Hertel.

“Whenever I’d go on vacation or if I had a big night here, he would come out and help me out at the bar, he was a great person,” said Justin Hofschneider, owner Wine on Hertel.

Police say Elardo was found lying in the road on Thistle Lea in the town of Amherst early Sunday morning.

He later died at Erie County Medical Center. police say they’re investigating several leads including a possible hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Amherst Police Department 716-689-1311.