BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man will spend the next 13 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver during a shooting that left a 17-year-old paralyzed, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was the driver of a vehicle when his passenger fired a rifle at the teenager, causing serious injuries that resulted in paralysis. He continues to receive treatment.

Johnson and his co-defendant, a 19-year-old Rochester male, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault. The co-defendant was also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but the case was adjourned at the request of the defense counsel. A new court date has not been scheduled.