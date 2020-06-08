Amherst man charged with damaging vehicle in garage, stealing shovel

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police have arrested a town resident they say damaged a vehicle and stole a shovel.

On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Sundown Trail.

There, they say Amir Jassim, 27, entered a garage before damaging the vehicle parked inside. Police say he took a shovel after causing damage.

Amherst police have responded to a number of calls concerning Jassim since the middle of last year.

He now faces charges of burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.