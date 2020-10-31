Amherst McDonald’s manager wins prestigious award- for the second time

(WIVB) – It’s not common to rise above the rest in the mega-corporate world- especially at a global giant like McDonald’s.

However, a local general manager at a franchise in Amherst is counted in the top one percent among tens of thousands, for the second time in as many years.

“I started as a crew person at McDonald’s,” General Manager Jasjit Bhatti said. “I started my way on the grill area, making the meat.”

It didn’t take Bhatti long to rise to the top of the local food chain. Earlier this month, Bhatti was the recipient of McDonald’s 2020 Global Ray Kroc Award, reserved for managers who perform among the top one percent of the worldwide corporation.

He also won the award in 2018.

“With McDonald’s giving me this big of an honor, it’s outstanding for me, but not as big as that, it’s for my team,” Bhatti said. “That’s the ones that made me look this good.”

Bhatti credits his team for everything.

Behind the corporate and often scientific operations is a man who believes not in the precision of metric, so much as the people who execute them.

“The biggest thing is the family atmosphere,” Bhatti said. “People will think it’s just corporate- but it starts from the bottom up. Your employees are your heart and soul.”

Bhatti makes himself visible in then community. He’s lived in Amherst since 1991, attended UB as an electrical engineer, partners with local school districts, youth sports clubs, and other organizations.

“Without the community, without the surroundings, no business can go anywhere,” Bhatti added.