Amherst Police joining Ring Neighborhood to better communicate with residents

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department says it’s partnering with Ring by joining the Ring Neighborhood.

Police say this provides them with an additional online platform to communicate with residents.

“Engagement with our community is vital in the effort to strengthen the relationship between the police department and residents, which in turn will make Amherst a safer community to live and raise families,” police said in a release on Friday.

They say the Neighbors app will allow Amherst residents to share and comment on real-time crime and safety events in their neighborhood.

Amherst Police tell News 4 they can now view, post, and respond to crime and safety-related information posted by residents using the app.

Residents do not need to own a Ring device to be a part of the Ring Neighborhood, police tell us.

The app is available for free on iOS, Android, and FireOS devices.

According to the police department, they can submit video requests to residents to request help with active investigations in their neighborhood and within the town.

“Additionally, we may post information relating to critical incidents, crime prevention information, and other information to keep our residents informed,” police added.