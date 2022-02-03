Amherst Police looking for video footage in Millersport Highway crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for the public’s help to investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. in the 5000 block of Millersport Highway. They say a 1999 Honda driven by a 44-year-old man from Newfane was southbound on the road when it collided with a 2022 Honda driven by a 26-year-old Tonawanda man. Both drivers were taken to ECMC, one for leg injuries and the other for serious head and back injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators will be looking for video and witnesses, and are asking residents, businesses, and drivers in the area who may have security or dash-cam video of the crash to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.