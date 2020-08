AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police responded to a motel on Flint Road around 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a person shot.

The person was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there will be increased police activity in the area, but there’s “no perceived danger at this time”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716)

689-1311.