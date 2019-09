AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police responded to an address on Wehrle Dr. after receiving a report of a dead female.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 on Monday morning.

There are no signs of foul play as police work with the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation.

The name of the person who died has not been confirmed, police say.