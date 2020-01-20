Amherst police say pedestrian seriously hurt in accident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car on Sheridan Dr. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Wisconsin was driving a 2012 Toyota, and hit a 48-year-old woman crossing the street. Paramedics took her to the Erie County Medical Center with serious head and leg injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. Investigators will be canvassing the area for video and witnesses. They are asking anyone who may have security or dash-cam video of the crash to share it with Amherst Police.

No charges have been filed at this time.