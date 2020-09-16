Amherst resident reports being shot at by unknown suspect, Amherst Police investigating

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Amherst Police are investigating after a resident said he and two friends were shot at by an unknown suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in an Eggertsville neighborhood before noon on Wednesday.

No one was struck and the suspect was said to have fled in a white or silver SUV with gold plates.

Two bullets and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The suspect was described as a Black man, about 6′ tall and 150 to 160 lbs., weating a black hoodie and a black “gator style” mask.

Detectives don’t believe the attack was random.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716 689 1311.