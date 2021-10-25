Amherst residents rally against new commercial development

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some residents in Amherst are pushing back against the construction of a commercial development.

Monday night, they held a rally at the Northtown Center.

Protestors say this project is bulldozing 38 acres of town green space which includes baseball, softball and football fields. They claim town officials never held public hearings about this project and are angry that their voices were never heard.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the town is leveraging the land to build new ball fields on a piece of land it could not access in the past.

He says the town is also adding 170 acres of greenspace at Westwood.