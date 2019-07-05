Amherst Town Hall closes for the day due to malfunctioning air conditioning system

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Town Hall was closed down on Friday morning due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

The closure of the building, which is located at 5583 Main St. in Williamsville, happened at 11 a.m.

“The malfunction occurred when the well water pump and motor used to cool the building failed,” Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said. “As a result, the temperature inside the building is above 95 degrees. A contractor will be onsite Monday July 8th to install a new motor on the well water system.”

Employees are asked to not report to work. Appointments involving any departments inside the building are canceled and will have to be rescheduled.