Amherst Town Supervisor: Amherst faces close to $14 million revenue shortfall without federal assistance

(WIVB) – Many local governments are in a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Brian Higgins and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa spoke Monday about the issues facing local towns and the need for federal aid.

In May, the House passed the Heroes Act, which includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion in direct aid to local governments (estimates on funding provided to WNY governments).

Under the bill, the Town of Amherst would receive over $29 million in 2020 and an additional $14.9 million in 2021 in direct assistance.

The Senate has not approved the bill.

Kulpa says the Town of Amherst faces close to a $14 million revenue shortfall without help from the federal government.

“We have already taken drastic measures to cut our expenses and drop our deficit to $7 million, but such drastic cuts mid-year are near impossible. We are running out of options, and the Town will be forced into harder decisions at years end and into 2021, 2022, and 2023,” Kulpa said.

“In order to curb the negative impacts of COVID-19 on municipal fiscal years to come, the Federal government must step forward and take action. Municipal infrastructure work is key to driving the US economy forward and many municipalities will be forced to cut infrastructure projects because of the current year’s deficit,” he added.

Officials say without more federal aid, local governments would be forced to lat off workers, cutting essential services and raising tax revenues.

“In a time of a national emergency, we depend on the President to marshal the resources of the federal government to ensure the states and local municipalities have the assistance they need to respond on the ground,” said Higgins. “This virus is a national problem that needs a national solution. The cost of inaction is dire: homelessness, layoffs, and hunger.”