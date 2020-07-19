Amid Blue Jays speculation, people spotted taking measurements at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Yesterday, the Canadian government denied the Toronto Blue Jays approval to play in Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic- and Buffalo is reported to be one of the two front runners to host the team’s home games this year.

On Sunday, a News 4 photographer captured shots of a few people taking measurements along the fences of Sahlen Field.

At one point, they were spotted on the diamond itself and one of them had a Blue Jays shirt on.

The Bisons have confirmed that they’ve been talking with the Jays about the possibility of hosting Major League games at Sahlen Field.

The Jays’ season starts one week from Wednesday.