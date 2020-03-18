Amid restaurant shutdowns, New York State Restaurant Association asks state to delay sales tax payment

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 photo, a customer eats a bowl of soup at a deserted food court in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles. Fears of the coronavirus combined with the speed and reach of social media can quickly cripple the healthiest of businesses. That’s what happened to several Korean restaurants in Los Angeles. Their business was hit hard by false rumors spread on social media that a Korean Air flight attendant with coronavirus dined there last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(WIVB) – The New York State Restaurant Association is urging the state to delay the quarterly sales tax payments due this Friday due to restaurant shutdowns stateside.

In a statement, New York State Restaurant Association president and CEO Melissa Fleischut said that the state’s entire restaurant industry is in “dire straits”.

“From the North Fork of Long Island to North Tonawanda, restaurants are closed and, undoubtedly, many will never reopen. During this uncertain time, these businesses still have obligations that must be met – such as payments to suppliers, rent and taxes – with little to no revenue coming in,” Fleischut said. “We urge the State to push back the due date for sales tax payments to alleviate the financial burden on these businesses. Without this, hundreds of thousands of restaurant jobs will be in further jeopardy.”

Restaurants statewide are closed except for takeout and delivery. You can find a list of WNY restaurants open for takeout and delivery here.