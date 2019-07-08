Amtrak train en route to Buffalo smashes into Jeep

SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amtrak train, carrying 249 passengers west to Buffalo, hit a Jeep on Sunday evening in Wayne County, east of Rochester.

Five passengers inside the car were able to get to safety before the train struck the SUV.

One of the passengers told WROC-TV that they were driving the Jeep on gravel along the tracks where it hydroplaned, popping both tires on the driver’s side.

They were unable to push it off the tracks, the witness said they fled when they saw a train approaching.

Amtrak released a statement saying services were temporarily suspended but, the road and tracks are back open.

The passengers had to wait inside the train for hours until the crash debris was cleaned up.