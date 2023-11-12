BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York staple Anderson’s Frozen Custard is mourning its co-founder, Greta Anderson.

Anderson died on Nov. 8 at age 105, according to a Facebook post shared by the company on Sunday.

“Greta was an incredible inspiration to so many of us on the Anderson’s team,” the restaurant, which serves frozen custard and beef on weck at six locations across Western New York, said. “We will carry her words of wisdom & reflect on her passionate heart. She was someone who could light up any room she entered. Her steadfast faith and encouragement she shared to us will not be forgotten.”

According to Anderson’s, Greta Anderson co-founded the business in the Bronx with her husband Carl in 1946 before bringing it to her hometown of Buffalo shortly thereafter.

“She worked side by side with Carl to create a welcoming environment for guests and her team. So many custard cones swirled & served with a bright smile through the windows of the Kenmore Ave location and then Sheridan Drive,” the post read.

The restaurant said customers’ annual birthday cards for the co-founder and donations to Variety Kids “were a highlight of her celebrations.” Anderson’s said it plans to continue to fundraise for Variety Kids on Greta’s birthday, Feb. 9, in her honor going forward.

“As you visit our locations this week, raise a frozen custard cone and give a cheer to our co founder Greta Anderson,” the restaurant’s post concluded.