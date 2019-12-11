Angola lunch lady makes art for the whole school to enjoy

A local lunch lady was flexing her artistic skills, to help usher in the holiday spirit at her school.

Linda Kibler is a lunch lady, but she’s also an artist. She’s been working at Lake Shore Senior High School in Angola for about a decade.

Every year she puts her creative spirit to work by making artistic displays for every season. This year’s holiday display includes a snowman family, the Grinch, animals and much more.

“The kids love it. The hardest thing is keeping the boys from jumping up and whacking the geese, but you know, what did that goose ever do for you, really?”



She gets creative when finding items she can turn into art. She uses lunch bags, cafeteria boxes, even the cardboard aluminum foil insert.



“I love doing it. It looks nice. That’s why I do it. Nobody else is going to do it and when it’s not in here, it’s just stark and empty,” she said.