LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man is trying to get his service dog back after he was taken away following a biting incident.

The owner of the dog, Joshua Gilley, suffers from seizures and is in desperate need of the dog returning to his side.

According to local animal activists, the neighbor of Gilley’s who was bit suffered minor injuries. They also tell us that prosecutors are pushing for the dog, Bandit, to be put down due to this incident.

Over a decade ago, Gilley suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident and relies on Bandit for things around the house. Animal activists say about a month ago, Bandit got out of the house in the area of Wren Avenue in Lancaster and a neighbor found him. The neighbor was then bit on their arm. Activists say Bandit was taken by animal control and has not been seen since.

“No family has been allowed to see him no one from Against All Oddz Animal Alliance has been able to see Bandit during this time and right now, I’m extremely concerned this is a man with a disability who needs his dog back home with him,” said Christine Townsend, director of Against All Oddz Animal Alliance. She added there was supposed to be a court hearing Tuesday on this matter, but that’s been adjourned and a new date hasn’t been set.

News 4 has reached out to the Village of Lancaster court and police, but have not heard back.

The village’s animal control officer Eric Major says Bandit was legally seized after a court order.

The focus now for animal activists is trying to save Bandit’s life and reunite him with his owner.