Annual Italian American Awards Dinner

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.(WIVB)–Western New York’s Italian American community has been paying tribute this weekend to its rich heritage and culture.

Hundreds of people gathered Sundayt at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens for the annual awards dinner hosted by the Federation of Italian American Societies of Western New York.

In a highlight of the evening, businessman Carmen Palma was honored as the Italian American Man of the Year. Palma is President and CEO of Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival.

The federation of Italian-American societies recognizes local Italian Americans and their contributions to the community each year.



News four’s Jacquie Walker once again served as emcee for this event.