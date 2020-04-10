Annual Orleans County National Night Out postponed until October

1  of  3
ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – The annual Orleans County National Night Out event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for Aug. 4. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 6, and the committee is considering a venue change due to weather concerns.

“The National Committee for National Night Out has suggested the date change not
because the mandated closures are believed to be still in effect in August, but
because of the work currently being done by all the participants of Nation Night Out
events,” Albion Police said in a press release Friday.

