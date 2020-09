(WIVB) – The annual 9/11 flag display on the Route 198 pedestrian bridge went on as planned on Friday.

Veterans and first responders unfurled the flag at 8:45 a.m. Friday, the same time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

They kept it there until 10:15 a.m., to mark the time the final plane crashed into the Pentagon.

Drivers honked in support as they passed by.