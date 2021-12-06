Anonymous couple pays for Batavia family’s mattress and leftover layaway payments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mother and daughter in Batavia received quite the early Christmas gift from complete strangers.

An unnamed couple paid more than $1,300 for the family standing behind them in line at Xtreme Discount Mattress Warehouse. General Manager Ricky Thompson says the mother/daughter duo were making layaway payments on an adjustable base and a mattress.

“When I talked to the couple, they said they didn’t care how much it was that they had to pay off they were just so excited they could do this for someone,” said Thompson.

Store Manager Mimi Ellerbe says the City of Good Neighbors always helps those in need.

“It’s not just around the holidays, you know? If someone is caught up in a snowbank, now you’ve got 15 cars trying to dig them out,” Ellerbe laughed. “It’s just what we do, and I love it.”



Both families wish to remain anonymous.