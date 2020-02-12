Anthony Bourdain’s travel companion takes part in local documentary series

Zamir Gotta is originally from Russia and since his first visit to Buffalo with his friend celebrity chef the late Anthony Bourdain, he’s decided to make Buffalo his second home.

“It’s really a city of good neighbors,” Gotta said. “And I feel it myself.”

Zamir Gatta visited Western New York with the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. They were looking for content for a show called “No Reservations.” Some of the places they visited included Ulrich’s Tavern, Nietzsche’s Buffalo.



“It was freezing cold, a lot of snow, it was getting dark at like 4 or 5 p.m. and we had only three days. So, we didn’t have time to explore the sites, but the people I met and the food I had, the booze which was spread all over from flask to flask,” Gotta said. “I felt like I was back home.”

Since his initial trip here, he comes back and forth from Russia to Buffalo about three or four times a year.

Gotta is featured in a new episode of the 716 documentary series called Tuk Talks. The episode is called “From Russia With Love.”

The documentary series showcases and visits arts and culture locations in Western New York via a motorized rickshaw called a Tuk Tuk.

“We’ve been noticing just traveling around the areas just in and outside of Buffalo, just how much Buffalo has changed over the last 10 years with the different influx of musicians, artists, public art, that we’ve seen everywhere and we thought what better way to grab this and to showcase this than a public open-air vehicle like the Tuk Tuk,” said Mark Madden producer and director of Tuk Talks.

The new episode featuring Gotta will be showing tonight at the Terrace at Delaware Park at 7 p.m.