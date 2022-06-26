BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, children can exchange their toy guns for a non-violent toy in efforts to teach children about the dangers of guns.

“Get this out of the hands of your child,” said Pastor James Giles from Back to Basics and the Peacemakers, who is one of the organizers of the event. “I know it seems innocent now, but it manifests into something else later on, and that something is usually tragic.”

Basic to Basics Ministries, F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and The Buffalo Peacemakers will be stationed across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, every day until Thursday, handing out toys in exchange for toy guns.

“Toy guns are something out kids can get used to, and get comfortable with,” said Leonard Lane, President of F.A.T.H.E.R.S. “Perhaps they start to help the real ones in that manner, so we want to change the way they think about guns.”

Parents are encouraged to bring their children, to receive a new toy in exchange for their BB guns, Nerf guns, pellet guns and even water guns.

Hundreds of toys were donated by companies nationwide. Toys like remote control cars, basketballs, skateboards, and a bike raffle will be all be a part of the exchange.

“It starts subtly and psychological with these toy guns. The idea that I shoot you, BANG, you’re hit, now you fall down. People are not getting up from these shootings that are taking place.” said Giles. “We need to stop the wanting to hurt one another.”

The anti-violence organizations have been raising awareness about gun violence for 20 years, but with the spike of violence and mass shootings nationwide this year, they are concerned on what they are seeing at a young age.

“If we can get them early, we believe we can slow down the violence that’s been happening in our community.” said Lane.

The toy drive will begin Monday, June 27 at noon and go until 6 p.m. The exchange will take place everyday up to Thursday, June 30.