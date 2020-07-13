AP Source: Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Redskins in Landover, Md. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Seattle-based Amazon will begin pulling Redskins team merchandise from its online marketplace. Ferguson urged the online giant to remove such merchandise it because of growing calls for the team to change what he called their use of a racial slur in the name. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t yet announced the change. That announcement is expected later Monday morning.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.

The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a “thorough review” amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.