TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- An apartment building in the Town of Tonawanda was evacuated, after a fire started on the fifth floor.

Fire officials say it started around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Westchester Park Apartments, near Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

It is unclear how many people were evacuated in total or if anyone was displaced from this fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist residents.