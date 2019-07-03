App for lawn care expanding into Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for lawn care, there’s an app for that.

GreenPal recently announced its expansion into Buffalo. The app connects homeowners with experienced lawn care professionals in the local area.

“After successfully launching in 150 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Buffalo find reliable, local lawn care,” Co-founder Gene Caballero said.

Here’s how it works: A homeowner lists their lawn with a date and lawn care needs. Vetted professionals can then bid on the property.

Then, the homeowner selects who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

When the work is complete, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the finished work. The homeowner then pays the worker through the app, and can set up more appointments from there.

People in Buffalo can begin using the Nashville-based company’s app this week.

GREENPAL | The 10 Best Lawn Care Services in Buffalo