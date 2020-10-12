Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement

(Nexstar) – Apple is expected to reveal a 5.4-inch iPhone and 5G capability during its “Hi, Speed” virtual event on Tuesday.

CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives are expected to speak during Tuesday’s virtual presentation from the company’s massive, but now mostly empty, headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models, including a rumored iPhone mini 5.4-inch model that is expected to be priced at $699, according to The Verge. Its size will be comparable to current SE models sold by Apple.

The most expensive iPhone model expected to be unveiled on Tuesday is a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max that will likely be priced at $1,099.

All four iPhones expected to be revealed on Tuesday will likely support 5G cellular networks — a first for Apple.

Some iPhone features that could be revealed on Tuesday include faster Face ID technology, longer battery life, and improved zoom on the camera, according to MacRumors.

Some other announcements could include a new HomePod and new AirPod headphones. The event beings at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be streamed at apple.com.