(WIVB) — Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day with a sneak peek at what the company is working on.

59 new emojis will be released this fall. They include new foods, like a stick of butter and a waffle.

New animals include a sloth and an orangutan.

There’s also a yawning emoji, plus new clothing choices.

Apple is also updating its holding hands emojis to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders.