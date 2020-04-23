Applications are available for Erie County Fair’s 2020 Fair Camp program

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Agricultural Society is accepting applications for its Fair Camp program, designed to help kids develop an interest in agriculture, a passion for learning and a love of the Erie County Fair.

The two-and-a-half day program is geared to kids eight to 10 years old with an accompanying parent.

Participants will gain first-hand experience in taking care of and showing livestock and get a “behind the scenes” look at the fair.

There are two sessions of the camp, one each week of the fair- Aug. 14 to 16 and Aug. 21 to 23. Campers and their parent or guardian live on the fairgrounds during the session. The number of participants for each session is limited to six children and an accompanying parent.

Kids interested in participating have to apply by May 11. Applications are available here. Any questions can be directed to Amber Klein at aklein@ecfair.org.

There is no cost for the program.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.