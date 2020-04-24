Applications for WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund will be accepted starting May 1

(WIVB) – Application materials are now available for the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund, a grant program for artists, arts, and cultural organizations suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting May 1. They will be reviewed on a rolling basis and assessed based on need for funding, urgency of request, impact of funding on the organization or individual, and efforts to create art or creative practice beyond COVID-19. Click here for more.

The fund was created by the Arts Services Initiative of Western New York, Inc. (ASI) with support from Fund for the Arts, a Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the individual donors of ASI’s GoFundMe campaign.

The ASI surveyed 178 artists and arts organizations from the Western New York region and found that the total anticipated loss of revenue and income is $4.46 million, with representatives from 46 percent of arts organizations saying they are “very likely” to lay off some or all of their staff.

“Our goal for this fund is simple,” ASI Executive Director Jen Swan-Kilpatrick said. “We want to ensure that our arts community makes it to the other side of this crisis.”

For questions or concerns, please contact Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org.