Aquarium of Niagara announces July 4 reopening date

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aquarium of Niagara will officially reopen to the public on July 4.

The aquarium announced the news on Friday. It will reopen at 25 percent capacity for staff and visitors.

Summer hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday will be in effect. The last admission is sold 30 minutes before closing.

The aquarium falls under Phase 4 of New York State’s reopening plan. If Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that Western New York can start Phase 4 before July 4, the aquarium will host a “soft opening” for members and frontline workers in the days leading up to the official reopening.



In order to track and limit visitor traffic, the aquarium will use a timed ticketing system and encourages guests to purchase general admission passes online ahead of their visit.

A limited number of walkup passes will be available for aquarium members as well as those seeking to purchase reduced admission passes.

All guests over the age of two are required to wear masks for the duration of their visit. Visitors will be asked to follow a one-way directional flow of traffic, remain with their household or group, and limit one group per exhibit. For a full list of what the Aquarium of Niagara is doing to keep visitors safe, please click here.

During the initial phase of reopening, the aquarium will not be offering access to interactive exhibits, shows, presentations, or animal encounters.