Aquarium of Niagara, Buffalo Zoo to strengthen procedures after Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19

(WIVB)- The Aquarium of Niagara is strengthening its COVID-19 procedures after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo was diagnosed with the virus that causes the coronavirus in humans.



Any employee at the facility in Niagara Falls is being asked to stay home if they’re sick or if they came in contact with anyone who contracted the virus.



Also, all staff is being restricted from entering areas that house and provide care to the animal unless they have specialized training. The aquarium wanted to make note that this is all out of precaution and no animals are showing signs of respiratory illness.

The Buffalo Zoo also released a statement on its COVID-19 procedures. The zoo says its”carefully tracking the latest, credible information on this rapidly unfolding situation and will incorporate any expert recommendations into its already stringent practices.”

Read the zoo’s full statement below: