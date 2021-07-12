Aquarium of Niagara offering discounted admission on 716 Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aquarium of Niagara will celebrate 716 Day this Friday with discounted admission.
Guests will receive $7.16 off admission on Friday. There will be crafts, educational activities, live music, gift shop discounts, and more.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid a wait. Book online here and use the promo code 716DAY.
Pricing for 716 Day is as follows:
Adults: $12.79
Seniors (60+): $10.79
Children (12 and under): $7.79
Infants (2 and under): Free